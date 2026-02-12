Trump border czar Tom Homan announces Minnesota immigration surge is ending

The Trump administration will end the immigration enforcement crackdown in Minnesota that prompted widespread protests and claimed the lives of two U.S. citizens, border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday.

"I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," Homan said at a news conference in Minneapolis. "A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue to the next week."

Homan said the decision to end what the administration called "Operation Metro Surge" after two months followed improved cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement. That allows more immigration detentions to occur at jails rather than in operations on the street. He also said local law enforcement agencies are responding more quickly and consistently to protests.

"This surge operation and our work here with state and local officials to improve coordination and achieve mutual goals, as well as our efforts to address issues of concern here on the ground, have yielded the successful results we have came here for," Homan said. "We are leaving Minnesota safer."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who from the outset fiercely opposed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, declared victory.

"They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbors and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation," Frey posted on X. "These patriots of Minneapolis are showing that it's not just about resistance — standing with our neighbors is deeply American."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state can now move forward.

"The long road to recovery starts now," Walz posted on X after Homan's news conference. "The impact on our economy, our schools, and people's lives won't be reversed overnight. That work starts today."

In a news conference Thursday morning, Walz acknowledged it will take time for many Minnesota residents to feel safe enough to leave their homes without fear of apprehension by federal immigration agents.

"It's going to be a long road," he said. "Our sense of normalcy was shook to the core. The trauma that's been inflicted, certainly across an immigrant community, but to every single Minnesotan, is unlike anything we've witnessed."

Walz said nothing has changed about the way Minnesota is addressing immigration enforcement. The state supports targeted enforcement, he said. When asked what has changed, Walz said border czar Tom Homan's arrival in Minnesota last week kicked off conversations with state and local officials.

Walz criticized other Trump administration officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Greg Bovino, the Border Patrol commander who previously led operations on the ground in Minnesota, saying they had not engaged in talks — a move Walz characterized as "arrogance."

Walz also said Homan's earlier remark that the two leaders disagree on a lot of things was "an understatement."

The governor's take on today's announcement is that the Trump administration knew it needed to withdraw federal agents, particularly after the killings of Renee Macklin Good and Alex Pretti, "but in very Trumpian fashion, they needed to save face," Walz said.

In January, federal immigration agents shot and killed Pretti and Macklin Good, two U.S. citizens. The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division is investigating Pretti's death but not the killing of Macklin Good.

Homan notably did not mention the names of Pretti or Macklin Good during Thursday's news conference.

"I don't want to see any more bloodshed," he said. "I pray every night for the safety of our law enforcement personnel and the safety of those in the community, whether you're here legally or illegally. I don't want to see anybody harmed. If you break the law, we're going to arrest you."

Earlier this week, Walz suggested the end of the crackdown was imminent, following recent talks with White House officials.

On Feb. 4, Homan announced plans to withdraw 700 of the roughly 3,000 agents sent to Minnesota. Further reductions, he said then, would be contingent on more cooperation from local officials. That included giving federal officials greater access to local jails to pick up undocumented people set to be released. In Thursday's briefing, Homan said those agreements have been strengthened.

"Under President Trump's direction, we have obtained an unprecedented level of coordination with law enforcement officials that is focused on promoting public safety across the entire state," he said. "While I don't agree with Gov. Walz and Attorney General [Keith] Ellison on everything, I appreciate the support the governor gives the state agencies, who coordinate with us in a manner intended to promote public safety. And I appreciate the AG having an open dialogue with me."

Homan said a "small footprint of personnel" will remain to close out the operation and "transition full command and control back to the field office." Homan will remain in Minneapolis to oversee the drawdown.

During his briefing Thursday, Homan spent several minutes defending the work of ICE agents and touting thousands of arrests of undocumented people he called criminals. He reported a "notable decrease" in activity from what he called unlawful agitators.

