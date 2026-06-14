The U.S. and Iran announce a deal to end the war

President Trump, Iran and Pakistani mediators say a deal has been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump announced the agreement on social media on Sunday.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!" Trump wrote, announcing also that the U.S. would lift its naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan, which had played a key mediating role in the negotiations, confirmed the deal, saying: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

Sharif said an official signing ceremony will take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, was quoted by Iran state media saying the agreement "was not just a product of diplomacy but also owed to Iran's military achievements. It is owed to the pure blood of the martyrs we shed in confronting the enemies of the regime."

This story will be updated.

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