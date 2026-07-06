This World Cup marks end of era for Ronaldo and other soccer greats

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been filled with stunning upsets and emotional wins . But perhaps, most bittersweet were the final dances from some of the greatest soccer players seen in a generation.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Neymar of Brazil, Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico and Manuel Neuer of Germany are a few of the footballers who competed in their last World Cup — collapsing in tears, bowing to fans and kissing the post before they bid farewell.

Ronaldo's run ended on Monday after Portugal lost to Spain 1-0. The Portuguese superstar was 21 when he made his first World Cup appearance. This summer marked his sixth — a feat only shared with Argentina's Lionel Messi.

At 41, Ronaldo returned as the second oldest player in this year's World Cup. Nonetheless, he scored three goals — proving that he was a force to be reckoned with.

He now returns home without ever earning a World Cup title. But on Sunday, after confirming this will be his last tournament , Ronaldo said he was simply enjoying every moment on the turf.

"God has been so generous towards me. He has given me everything. Much more than I ever expected to achieve," he told reporters on Sunday .

Meanwhile, Brazil's top goalscorer Neymar, 34, completed his last dance on the very New Jersey field where he made his international debut back in 2010. On Sunday, his team lost to Norway 2-1 with Brazil's single goal scored by Neymar in a penalty kick. He did so despite suffering from a stubborn calf injury that forced him to sit out for most of the tournament.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Brazil's forward #10 Neymar reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.

At the final whistle, Neymar got on his knees , lowered his head and wept before a teammate came to console him.

"I tried," Neymar said after the game, according to the AP . "It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over."

Last month, the crowd went wild when Mexico's veteran goalkeeper Ochoa subbed in for the final 18 minutes against the Czech Republic.

Carl de Souza / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Mexico's goalkeeper #13 Guillermo Ochoa reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Mexico and England at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on July 5, 2026.

After the game, Ochoa, who is 40 and the third oldest player at the tournament, kissed the post and bowed to his fans with tears in his eyes before leaving the pitch. Mexico was eliminated by England 3-2 on Sunday.

"I've enjoyed each moment here. I gave it my all. I leave peacefully and with my head held high and I am proud to have experienced this," Ochoa said in FIFA's "Letters that Unite" video series that published June 15.

Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 40, who is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, came out of international retirement to represent his home country one last time.

The team only advanced to the Round of 32 after losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout but Neuer said he left with immense gratitude.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images / Getty Images Manuel Neuer #1 of Germany leaves the pitch after the penalty shootout loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Germany and Paraguay at Boston Stadium on June 29, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"Despite the bitter ending, I don't regret this step for a second," he wrote on Instagram .

Neuer added that he partly returned to support the team's young players. In a way, these last dances are simply an act of passing the baton.

"It is the new generation's turn to play," said Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, 35, after his team's World Cup exit earlier this month, according to the AP .

Emilee Chinn / Getty Images / Getty Images Riyad Mahrez #7 of Algeria applauds fans after the 0-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Switzerland and Algeria at BC Place Vancouver on July 02, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Mahrez is retiring from international soccer as a five-time Premier League winner and one of Africa's bests.

Many speculated the 2022 World Cup would be Messi's last .

Instead, the 39-year-old Argentine GOAT returned this summer to possibly claim the trophy for a second time in a row — unseen since Brazil's back-to-back victory in 1958 and 1962 and ending on the ultimate high note.

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