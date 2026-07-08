Here are the 2026 Emmy nominations

Updated July 8, 2026 at 12:18 PM EDT

Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller presented the nominees on Wednesday morning. Winners will be announced at the 78th Emmy Awards on September 14.

Watch the announcements in the video above, and check back later today for analysis from NPR pop culture critic Linda Holmes.

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding drama series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends and Neighbors

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seahorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos Manuel-Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding limited or anthology series

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding reality competition program

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding variety series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Winners will be announced at the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay on Monday, Sept. 14 in Los Angeles.



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