White House press secretary leaving

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is leaving her role at the end of the month to spend more time with family, President Trump said Wednesday.

She will continue to be an outside adviser, he added.

"Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Leavitt, 28, was the youngest ever White House press secretary. She recently returned from parental leave after the birth of her second child in May.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," she said on social media.

Copyright 2026 NPR