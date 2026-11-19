Stay up to date with our Up First newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

Anthropic shares are about to make their market debut after the company raised more than $100 billion in a record-breaking initial public offering that valued it at around $1.5 trillion.

It's a remarkably rapid ascent for the five-year-old artificial intelligence powerhouse, and a sign of strong investor appetite despite growing concern about a possible AI bubble.

Anthropic sold 956 million shares — far more than originally planned — at an IPO price of $83 per share, it announced on Wednesday. That price exceeded its targeted range of $70 to $78 per share.

The company's seven founders also sold more than 23 million shares as part of the IPO. On top of that, Anthropic's prospectus included plans to put an additional $26 billion worth of shares into the market through private placements with companies including Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

The total haul is more than $107 billion.

Anthropic valuation could rise or fall later on Thursday, when its shares start trading publicly on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol ANT.

The amount of money raised makes Anthropic's IPO the biggest in history, after Elon Musk's mega-conglomerate SpaceX landed $75 billion when it listed in June.

A breakaway beginning

Anthropic's rise has been meteoric.

"We've never seen a company that's able to grow this fast [and] be this dominant," said Andrew Rocco, a stock analyst at the financial research firm Zacks.

Anthropic got its start in 2021 as a breakaway group of researchers who once worked for ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Led by now-CEO Dario Amodei, the Anthropic founders were concerned that OpenAI, run by Sam Altman, was not on a path to develop AI safely.

Amodei and the others quickly raised hundreds of millions of dollars and set out to develop AI models in a way that the company said focused on safety and "alignment," or the idea that AI should be harmless and act in ways that jibe with human values and intent.

Anthropic launched Claude in early 2023, just months after OpenAI released ChatGPT. Ever since, the two companies have been neck-and-neck competitors in cutting-edge artificial intelligence, known as "frontier AI." The Claude family of AI models, including the Claude chatbot and Claude Code, are among the most popular and powerful in the world, and have helped transform everything from online search to software engineering.

They are also the San Francisco-based company's main source of income, according to its IPO prospectus, which said revenue in the first half of the year skyrocketed 1,300% at $16.3 billion, while its adjusted operating income — a measure of potential profitability — hit $1.6 billion during the period, versus a loss of $1.8 billion the year before.

Opportunities and risks

The IPO comes at a time when shares in tech companies linked to the AI boom have been volatile. Investors have vacillated between enthusiasm for what many believe will be a revolutionary technology and concern that the vast sums of money being poured into it may be hard to justify.

"It's going to be a test of investor sentiment towards the AI trade," said Janice Quek, an equity analyst at the investment research firm CFRA. "We've seen in recent weeks that there has been a lot of pressure and really market sell-offs on the AI ecosystem just because a lot of people are worried about the AI bubble, for example, or the concerns around AI financing and whether there's a return on investment on AI."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down more than 11% since early October.

Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner, an early Anthropic investor, told a Semafor conference on Monday the IPO is one of the best ways to invest in AI applications. He said his firm had trimmed its exposure to AI infrastructure — companies involved in things like manufacturing semiconductors and building data centers — but that Altimeter had requested an allotment of Anthropic stock worth $5 billion.

"I've been waiting for it," he said of the IPO. "We put in for the largest request in the 20-year history of our firm."

There is indirect evidence in Anthropic's prospectus that businesses, rather than individual subscribers, are its biggest source of revenue. Malik Ahmed Khan, an equity analyst at Morningstar, says the company's long-term success may hinge on those companies' pace of adoption of AI technologies, but it's unclear how fast that will be.

"Radios went from like 10% penetration to 90% penetration in the U.S. within a decade. Washing machines, to reach that level of penetration, took a multi-decade period," he said. "So when we're thinking about Anthropic and broadly AI in the enterprise setting, what does that adoption curve look like?"

Conflict with the Pentagon, and "pacing the frontier"

Anthropic has not been without controversy. Earlier this year it became embroiled in a conflict with the Pentagon over how its models can be used. The Pentagon wanted the military to be able to deploy Anthropic's models without restriction, but Amodei drew a line at fully autonomous weapons and mass surveillance of Americans. The Pentagon subsequently labeled Anthropic a "supply chain risk," a designation previously reserved for foreign adversaries.

And skeptics have criticized Amodei's rapid push to develop AI despite his own dire warnings about the technology's risks . In September, Amodei wrote an essay urging his AI competitors to " pace the frontier ," or to slow down development of the most cutting-edge models and make sure that safety incidents are being reported and scrutinized by third-party auditors.

That essay followed a summer when AI agents from Anthropic's lab, as well as OpenAI and other competitors, were revealed to have hacked other companies , setting off a frenzy of concern about the risks of rogue agents . This week, California sued OpenAI over its agents that hacked into Hugging Face, an open-source software platform.

Anthropic's IPO prospectus dedicated dozens of pages to potential risks, including the possibility that people could lose control of AI, or that AI could take harmful actions on its own.

The company also flagged the risk of heightened scrutiny or political backlash. Indeed, the IPO comes just weeks after midterm elections in the United States, which analysts say likely herald a period of elevated scrutiny and oversight for AI firms. Data centers became a hot-button issue this election cycle , and tech stocks sank after the election as investors anticipated that the incoming Congress would crack down on the industry.

Still, Anthropic's prospectus was bullish about the development and spread of AI. "We believe this abundance of AI will rapidly transform every sector of the global economy in ways greater than the impact of industrialization, electricity, semiconductors, and the internet," it said.

OpenAI had been on track to also list shares this year, but CEO Sam Altman postponed those plans, likely to next year, after the Hugging Face incident. At the Semafor conference on Monday Altman promised: "We will go public at some point."

"The world as a whole would like exposure to this," he continued. "And I think that's, you know, directionally a good thing to do."

Meanwhile, shares in SpaceX, the first of this year's AI mega-IPOs, are trading near their initial price of $135. After the company's June listing, the stock leapt to more than $200, then slid to as low as about $108 before recovering ground.

Anthropic is a financial supporter of NPR.



Copyright 2026 NPR