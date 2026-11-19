Top U.N. court rules Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State.
Delivering the judgment, Judge Yuji Iwasawa said the scale and nature of the military's actions went "well beyond what would be required to punish the population" and were instead "characteristic of an intent to destroy a substantial part of the group."
The judges estimated that around 815,000 Rohingya lived in northern Rakhine State before the operations, and concluded that around 10,000 were violently killed during the 2017 clearance campaign.
The court found that Myanmar's security forces "acted with genocidal intent." Judge Iwasawa said the operations were preceded by an atmosphere of anti-Rohingya hate speech, with the community portrayed as "sub-human" and "a violent threat."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
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