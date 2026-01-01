Manny Holguin is a journalist originally from El Paso, Texas, with experience covering local government, public policy and community issues. Most recently, he worked as a reporter for Community Impact in the Austin area, covering local governments and the issues shaping fast-growing communities. He previously worked as a state government reporter for KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada, where he covered the state Legislature. His reporting has also taken him to North Dakota and New York.