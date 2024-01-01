Michael Janovic is a dynamic Promotions Manager at WVPE dedicated to elevating the station's presence and impact through innovative marketing strategies. With over 30 years of expertise working in television advertising production and music retail branding/promotions, Michael excels in crafting compelling campaigns that resonate deeply with our community of listeners. Michael's passion for public radio shines through in his ability to harness digital and traditional media to amplify WVPE's unique programming, fostering meaningful connections and driving engagement. In his off hours Michael spends time with his daughter Zofia and family, tending his gardens, home improvement projects and his favorite love for writing and playing music.