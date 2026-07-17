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Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza

Traveling Light Episode 2: Into Vjetrenica Cave

By Stephanie Mirza
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
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1 of 7  — Ravno - Vjetrenica Cave descent on lit path.JPG
2 of 7  — Ravno - Vjetrenica cave exterior.JPG
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This week on Traveling Light, Stephanie has a quick bite for breakfast before heading to Vjetrenica Cave, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that once housed prehistoric humans, fierce predators, and surprisingly resilient little creatures.

Join WVPE's Stephanie Mirza as she travels Europe for the next two months with her husband Mahan. In this episode we start our journey in Chicago and land in Bosnia! Join us for the exciting sounds of life on the streets of Sarajevo and so much more

Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza
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