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Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza

Traveling Light Ep 13: Stephanie's Bazaar Adventure

By Stephanie Mirza,
Garrett Kaser
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Host Stephanie Mirza grabs a bite (or two) to eat, haggles with shopkeepers, and catches a live performance from a whirling dervish in the streets of Istanbul

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Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza podcastfaithReligionhistoryEurope
Stephanie Mirza
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Garrett Kaser
Garrett Kaser comes to WVPE with 10+ years of combined experience in radio broadcasting, video production, social media management, and podcasting.
See stories by Garrett Kaser
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