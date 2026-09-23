Traveling Light Ep 13: Stephanie's Bazaar Adventure
1 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8430.JPG
2 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8314.JPG
3 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8288.JPG
4 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8216.jpg
5 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8450.JPG
6 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8458.JPG
7 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8470.JPG
8 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8491.JPG
9 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8553.JPG
10 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8493.JPG
11 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8555(1).jpg
12 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8613.JPG
13 of 13 — Bazaar food and dervish/IMG_8972.jpg