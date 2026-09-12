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WVPE Newscast Sept. 12, 2026 8am

By Michael Gallenberger
Published September 12, 2026 at 7:29 AM EDT
WVPE Newscasts
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger
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