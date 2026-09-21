WVPE Newscast for Sept. 21, 2026 9:30am

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Michiana Chronicles
The Back Porch
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
Commentary
Healthcare Headlines
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
Museums On Monday
One-On-One
Regional Champions
The Sauce Live
The Sauce
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
Schedule
Michiana Chronicles
The Back Porch
Blues Revue with Ole Harv
Commentary
Healthcare Headlines
J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power: Cool, Smooth and Hot!®
Museums On Monday
One-On-One
Regional Champions
The Sauce Live
The Sauce
Special Programming
Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour
News
Local News
Indiana News
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Harvest Public Media
Local News
Indiana News
Michigan Public Radio Network News
Harvest Public Media
Podcasts
Aha! With Alastair
Michiana Matters
The Sauce
Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza
Aha! With Alastair
Michiana Matters
The Sauce
Traveling Light with Stephanie Mirza
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Submit An Event
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Donate Your Car
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