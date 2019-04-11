BREAKING: Explosion, large building fire closes down parts of Carpenter Road

Reports of a loud explosion were heard near Carpenter Road and Morgan Road in Pittsfield Township around 12:40 p.m. today.

According to reports, a large fire began at the Ann Arbor Welding Supply at the 4000 block of Carpenter Road shortly after large booms were heard throughout the area.

The area is being evacuated as a precaution and officials are asking people to stay away from the area for the next few hours.

A large structure fire is burning in Pittsfield Township.

The fire is burning at the Ann Arbor Welding Supply on Carpenter Road.



Large explosions could be heard miles away and black smoke is still rising in the area.

Officials say the area around the fire is mostly commercial, and is being evacuated as a precaution.

U.S. 23 was also been closed in both directions between Michigan Avenue and I-94, but is open as of 2:15 p.m.

Tanks filled with butane are on the property. It may be some time before it's safe for firefighters to battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and was last updated at 2:15 p.m.

