Commission says Judge Brennan should be removed for misconduct

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission says a judge in Livingston County should lose her job due to serious misconduct on the bench. The commission sent its recommendation to the Michigan Supreme Court following an investigation into the conduct of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan.

John Nevin is the communications director for the state Supreme Court. He says Brennan will have a chance to respond before justices decide.

"The Supreme Court is charged with disciplining members of the judiciary. It’s what’s in our Constitution, and that’s the process that we go through, and our court is very serious about making sure our court is held to the highest standard,” he says.

The commission says Brennan lied under oath, tampered with evidence in her own divorce case, and carried on an improper relationship with a police detective. That’s at the same time the detective was testifying in her courtroom on a case.



