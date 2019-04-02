Congressman Kildee urges PFAS chemical cleanup at US military bases

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-Flint) is urging legislators to invest more money in cleaning up PFAS pollution at military bases across the country.

Kildee testified Tuesday before Congress.

He says a study from the Government Accountability Office finds more than 400 military sites in the U.S. have "known or potential releases of PFAS after decades of using firefighting foam."

“Clearly the GAO study shows that this is not only impacting my district, but lots of districts all around the country,” Kildee said.

He says the Department of Defense has provided alternative drinking water at 32 of those military sites.

Kildee says the chemicals used on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, Michigan continue to leach into ground and surface water that residents use for drinking.

“Sadly despite the DOD knowing about this situation at Wurtsmith since 2009, it has not acted quickly enough to stop contamination coming from the former base,” he said.

Kildee has introduced legislation in Congress to speed up clean-up efforts and look for PFAS contamination at other sites across the country.

