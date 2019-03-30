Detroit program finds summer jobs for thousands of young people in the city

Applications are opening up for summer jobs across Michigan.

One of the state’s larger summer jobs programs is in Detroit.

Jason Lee is head of the Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Program. He says a few years ago, the program served about 2,000 young people in the city.



“But under leadership and investment within the community, the program has grown from 2,000 to 5,000, and we’re currently serving 8,000 young people on an annual basis,” Lee says.

Lee says a lot of young people in Michigan find summer jobs through community or family connections.

“For a lot of young people, they don’t have that exposure within their ecosystem,” he says. “And so GDYT becomes important in providing the exposure and opportunities for Detroit youth.”

Detroiters age 14 to 24 are eligible to apply.

The program also accepts applications from employers willing to hire young people from the program for at least 120 hours during the summer.

