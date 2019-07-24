Elkhart's Envirofest On August 3rd Is In A New Location This Year

Elkhart's Envirofest is slated for Saturday, August 3rd from noon to 6pm at a new location this year. The event will be held at the Elkhart Civic Plaza and at Elkhart's Central Park.

New this year, the event looks to be Elkhart's first zero-waste event. The regional fest is family-friendly. It will feature eco exhibitor and vendor booths, kids entertainment, live music, educational speakers, electric vehicle test drives, bike valets, food vendors and a beer garden.

More information can be found at:

www.ElkhartEnviroFest.com