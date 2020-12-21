Final Phase Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Begins At The South Bend Clinic

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

There’s been a lot of vaccine news lately, with the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine being administered last week, and the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine expected to go out today. However, yet another vaccine is in the works in our area.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is in the final phase of clinical trials at 100 sites around the world – including at the South Bend Clinic.

“This is really an exciting opportunity for South Bend and the Michiana community because these trials don’t end up in very many places,” said Dr. James Harris, medical director of the clinic’s research center.

Harris said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has already undergone two phases of clinical trials. The purpose of Phase III, he said, is to enroll as diverse a group of candidates as possible.

“We want people to have risk factors like obesity and diabetes and hypertension because we know that those are people at risk for the worst disease," Harris said. "We want to see how well the vaccine works for them as well as the healthy volunteers.”

Harris said the goal is to enroll 300 to 400 people in the Michiana area. He said he knows many people have concerns about entering medical trials, but encourages them to reach out if they have questions.

“It’s a chance to really advance the scientific knowledge and help us fight the pandemic,” he said.

Harris said the trial could last as long as two years, but will likely end as soon as Johnson & Johnson can prove the efficacy of its vaccine.

Those interested in participating in the trial can contact the South Bend Clinic Center for Research at (574) 204-6192.

