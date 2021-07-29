The Future of the Internet / FBI Negligence

The former head of the Indianapolis FBI has come under fire for his handling of sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar. Today we talk to a legal expert about how victims can trust law enforcement when gross negligence is revealed.
We also talk about the future of the internet, and learn about a study examining the effect of the pandemic on nursing home residents.
Produced by Mariam Sobh.
Guests:
Jennifer A. Drobac
Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law
Nick Merril
Researcher, UC Berkeley Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity
Dr. Kathleen Unroe
Regenstrief Research Scientist and IU School of Medicine Associate Professor of Medicine
Dr. Ellen Kaehr
Indiana University School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine