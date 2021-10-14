Health Care for Undocumented Immigrants

By ALL IN Staff 35 minutes ago

Credit Marcelo Leal / Unsplash

Health care for undocumented immigrants in the U.S. can be difficult to navigate.

Today we hear from doctors behind research that shows not only the inequities faced, but the moral distress it causes clinicians who can’t treat treatable diseases.

Produced by Mariam Sobh.

Guests:

Offny Herrera
Dialysis Patient

Dr. Simit Doshi
Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Division of Nephrology, Indiana University; Medical Director for Home Dialysis, Davita Dialysis

Dr. Alexia Torke
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine

Dr. Areeba Jawed
Nephrologist and Assistant professor, University of Michigan School of Medicine

