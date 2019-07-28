ICYMI: Kennedy's Kitchen Performed Live On "The Back Porch" With Al Kniola

WVPE was pleased to host Kennedy's Kitchen live in studio for "The Back Porch" with Al Kniola on Sunday, July 28, 2019. The band played music off their new CD "The Whiskey of Truth" which will be available later this summer.

This local Celtic band is a staple on the Michiana music scene.

If you missed the Facebook Live presentations of their music on the show, you can watch them at the links below:

https://www.facebook.com/881WVPE/videos/2398668930223620/

https://www.facebook.com/881WVPE/videos/362030021148407/

https://www.facebook.com/881WVPE/videos/440832190098835/

https://www.facebook.com/881WVPE/videos/460741477848761/

https://www.facebook.com/881WVPE/videos/2566346840053077/