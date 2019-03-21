Kaffer: Fewer students, less money affect affluent school districts, too

Doug Tribou's conversation with Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer on Morning Edition, March 21, 2019

If you think about public schools in Michigan with declining student populations and funding, chances are you think of Detroit. Those issues have been affecting Detroit schools for decades. But more affluent communities aren’t immune to them.

Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer joined Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss a similar problem in the public schools in Grosse Pointe.

