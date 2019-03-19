Lab ends study that force-fed beagles fungicide

Stateside's conversation with Katie Conlee

Corteva Agriscience, a division of DowDupont, says it's ended its controversial testing program that was exposed last week by animal welfare advocates.



"We have immediately ended the study that was the subject of attention last week and will make every effort to rehome the animals that were part of the study," the company wrote in a tweet:



We've been working to refine, reduce, & replace animal tests for years. Today we’re pleased to announce our efforts resulted in a waiver & we can stop the study. We’ll make every effort to rehome the animals. Please read our full statement. pic.twitter.com/SQc5RJg41M— Corteva Agriscience™ (@corteva) March 18, 2019

"We had a great outcome, and we're focused now on getting the dogs out," Katie Conlee told Stateside. Conlee is the VP of Animal Research Issues for the Humane Society of the United States.

She says now the focus shifts to getting the dogs released and re-homed. Corteva says it will "make every effort" to make that happen.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly attributed Katie Conlee's quote to Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. The story above has been corrected.

