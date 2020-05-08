Michiana Jewish Film Festival Streaming Online This Year May 11-14

WVPE is proud to be a media sponsor of the Michiana Jewish Federation Film Festival May 11th-14th.

This year all films and documentaries will be streamed online.

Tickets are $5. One ticket covers straming rights for one household for each film. Access links will be sent to those who have purchased tickets with instructions on how to screen the film. Film links can be accessed for 48 hours once released.

More information about the Michiana Jewish Film Festival can be found here.

Below is information provided by the festival about the films and when they will be available.