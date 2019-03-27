The Michigander who made women’s lives more secure, and created a business along the way

Stateside's conversation with Rachel Clark

Sabina “Bina” West was a country school teacher in Michigan’s Thumb before becoming a successful businesswoman and a political force. In 1892, she helped make thousands of other womens’ lives more secure by making it possible for them to buy life insurance policies without a husband or male relative.

Rachel Clark, from the Michigan History Center, talks with Stateside about the history of the Woman's Life Insurance Society, and how West built a successful business that is still running today.

