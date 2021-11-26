MishMash-Nov. 26: Republican primary

Credit Brian Charles Watson / Wikimedia Commons

The landscape of Michigan’s Republican primary for governor looks a lot different than it did just a week ago. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Cheyna Roth and Jake Neher talk about businessman Kevin Rinke’s entrance into the race.

