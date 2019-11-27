A Note Of Thanks From WVPE

On this Thanksgiving Day, we at your local NPR station are taking a moment to reflect.

There is so much to be grateful for.

It continues to be a privilege to serve our audience with the mission to inform, entertain and inspire.

We are thankful to our listeners and content users on all platforms. You make us relevant.

We are thankful to our listener-members who support the station financially. You power us day in and day out as we deliver NPR content, local coverage, storytelling that matters, music and entertainment that keeps public radio strong in Michiana (and everywhere else around the globe where people rely on WVPE.)

We are thankful to our underwriters and community partners who recognize the powerful platform we have as we all work together to be a force for good on the local landscape.

And these are just a few of the reasons we have to be thankful.

On this Thanksgiving 2019 we wish all of you a day of joy and gratitude.