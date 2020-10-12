'One Small Step: Courageous Conversations Across A Growing Divide' Tonight At 9 On WVPE

Join 88.1 WVPE tonight at 9pm for a special hour from NPR and StoryCorps. At one of the most divided times in American history, StoryCorps and NPR Member stations around the country are inviting people to take One Small Step to better understand those with whom they disagree. One Small Step pairs people of differing political views to have conversations with one another out of respect and recognition of their shared humanity. This hour-long radio special from NPR and StoryCorps, along with member station WBHM, tells the story of a nation divided and one effort to create space for conversation. Host Elise Hu guides us through conversations with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay, expert guests, and the highlights of a live stage presentation in Birmingham, Alabama, one of first cities to undertake the One Small Step project.