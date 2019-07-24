88.1 WVPE may be rooted in radio, but we know a picture is worth 1,000 words. As a result, we are now featuring a Photo of the Week at wvpe.org and on our social media platforms.

On Fridays we will feature a new photo of the week.

To submit a photo with a caption, send it to: wvpe@wvpe.org

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

Before submitting, please read our Photo Usage Authorization, Release and Waiver. Submission of a photo indicates agreement to the Photo Usage Authorization, Release and Waiver below.