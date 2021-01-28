Photo Of The Week - Horse On The Horizon

January blue skies dominate in WVPE's latest Photo of the Week. Thanks to Becky Baxter for this image that she captured on Sat., Jan. 23rd in the Charles B. Hayes Family Sculpture Park on the Notre Dame campus. Against those blue skies you see a bronze sculpture of a horse that was created by sculptor Deborah Butterfield.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.



