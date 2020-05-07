Photo Of The Week - Not Out Of The Woods Yet

An image captioned "Not Out of the Woods Yet" is WVPE's latest Photo of the Week. Thanks to Ashley Henderson of South Bend for this submission. Her caption not only works as a photo description but also is a nod to the current pandemic conditions. Ashley took the photo April 20, 2020, at Notre Dame.

Ashley also happens to be one of the many brides-to-be being affected by the pandemic. Her plans for her wedding ceremony scheduled for tomorrow had to be drastically altered as a result of the virus.

Are you capturing images documenting life during the pandemic?

Email photos to wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.