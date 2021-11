WVPE is a proud media sponsor of the I.U. South Bend Ernestine M.

Raclin School of the Arts as they announce The Raclin Holiday Sock Hop. It features the I.U. South Bend choir, Jazz Ensemble and the I.U. South Bend Tap and Kick Line. The Holiday Sock Hop is Friday evening December third at 7:30 in the Northside Hall Auditorium. Admission can be donated socks or winter items to benefit the homeless. To find out more go HERE.