Report: Auto insurance unaffordable in 97% of Michigan zip codes

Stateside's conversation with Joshua Rivera

The U.S. Treasury Department's Federal Insurance Office defines auto insurance premiums as unaffordable if they exceed two percent of an area's median household income. A study from the University of Michigan finds that, by that measure, average auto insurance rates are unaffordable in 97 percent of all Michigan zip codes. Joshua Rivera, with the University of Michigan's Poverty Solutions program, puts that number in context, and talks about why the state's auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.

