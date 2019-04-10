Stateside: Changing anti-vaccine beliefs; competitive bearding in W. MI; study links pesticides, ALS

It can begin with trouble walking, perhaps muscle cramps, unexplained weakness in your hand or trouble swallowing. These early signs could result in a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS.

A new study by researchers at the University of Michigan looks at the connections between the progression of ALS and organic toxins, like pesticides and industrial chemicals. These kinds of toxins that are long-lasting and common in Michigan. Dr. Stephen Goutman, the Director of U of M’s ALS Clinic joins Stateside to discuss the research and findings of this study.