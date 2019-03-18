Stateside: Dearborn mosque leader on Christchurch attack; NCAA brackets; Flint singer Tunde Olaniran

Stateside for Monday, March 18, 2019

Today on Stateside, the executive administrator of the Dearborn-based Islamic Center of America shares how his community is feeling three days after 50 people were killed in attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. Plus, Michigan Radio's sports commentator talks brackets ahead of March Madness.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Dearborn mosque leader says all religions must work together to stop attacks on houses of worship

Stateside’s conversation with Kassem Ali

Three days after 50 people were killed in an attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Muslim community leaders around the world are searching for answers to difficult questions.

Kassem Ali is the executive administrator of the Dearborn-based Islamic Center of America. He shares his reaction to Friday's attack, and tells us how his community has come together in its aftermath.

Bacon: Michigan State, Big Ten get raw deal in March Madness seeding

Stateside’s conversation with John U. Bacon

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Michigan State Spartans beat the Michigan Wolverines for the third time in less than a month, earning them the title of Big Ten Champions. John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio’s sports commentator. He joined us to break down that win, and to talk brackets ahead of March Madness.

How Russell Kirk's Michigan roots helped shape his political philosophy

Stateside’s conversation with Gleaves Whitney

Russell Kirk is recognized as one of the most influential thinkers and writers of the 20th century. In a piece for the Historical Society of Michigan, Gleaves Whitney wrote that Kirk's Michigan upbringing was foundational to his future political ideology. Whitney is the director of the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies at Grand Valley State University. He tells Stateside about Kirk's formative years in Michigan, and what he thinks Kirk would make of conservatism today.

Flint native Tunde Olaniran explores joy and belonging in latest album

Producer Mercedes Mejia's conversation with Tunde Olaniran

Tunde Olaniran is a Flint singer-songwriter who released his second full-length album, Stranger, in October of last year. He spoke with Stateside's Mercedes Mejia about being a queer black musician, pushing musical boundaries on his album, and finding joy.

is a Flint singer-songwriter who released his second full-length album, Stranger, in October of last year. He spoke with Stateside's Mercedes Mejia about being a queer black musician, pushing musical boundaries on his album, and finding joy. Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

How two women in Detroit neighborhoods are bridging the city’s divide

Stateside’s conversation with Rose Gorman and Sonia Brown

In Detroit, places like Downtown, Midtown, and Corktown are undergoing major changes. Investment is flowing, and an influx of white residents are moving in. In these areas, there are plenty of new businesses, restaurants, and other amenities. That isn’t the case in many of the city’s older neighborhoods, where the population remains majority African-American. But there's a push to change that.

Sonia Brown worked with the Kresge Foundation and Wayne State University to create a health clinic, food pantry, clothing distribution center, and tutoring center called Auntie Na's House on Detroit’s west side. Rose Gorman is the Resident Fellow at the The Tuxedo Project, also on the west side, where she teaches creative writing. Brown and Gorman discuss their work to break down the divide between the "two Detroits."

(Subscribe to Stateside on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

