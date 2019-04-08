Stateside: Trial court funding reform; history of CREEM magazine; mental health care in prisons

Stateside for Monday, April 8, 2019

Today on Stateside, a report from a state commission says that the state's trial court funding system is "broken." Plus, we talk to the producers of a documentary about CREEM, a Detroit-based rock n' roll magazine that rivaled Rolling Stone during the 1970s and 1980s.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Report: Trial court funding system is “broken,” says revenue shouldn’t matter in judges’ rulings

Stateside’s conversation with Tom Boyd

Today, a state commission released a 43-page report after 14 months of studying how Michigan's trial courts pay for their expenses. Its conclusion? The funding system for these courts is “broken.”

Ingham County District Judge Thomas Boyd is the chair of the Trial Court Funding Commission. He joined Stateside to break down the commission's findings and recommendations.

From banking bills to driving while high rules, the latest Michigan marijuana news

Stateside's conversation with Steve Carmody

There's been no shortage in marijuana news lately, from bills making banking accessible for marijuana entrepreneurs, to discussion over how to test for THC-impaired drivers. Michigan Radio’s Steve Carmody fills us in on the latest developments in the politics, business, and science of the state's rapidly growing marijuna industry.

New doc shows CREEM magazine’s journey from scrappy Detroit paper to “national powerhouse”

Stateside’s conversation with JJ Kramer and Susan Whitall

CREEM, which billed itself as “America’s Only Rock & Roll Magazine,” was founded in Detroit in 1969 by Barry Kramer. The magazine’s story is now being told in the new documentary Boy Howdy! The Story of CREEM Magazine.

JJ Kramer is the son of CREEM founder Barry Kramer and a producer on the film. Susan Whitall was an editor for the magazine from 1975-1983, and served as an associate producer. The two joined Stateside to talk about about CREEM's legacy and the documentary, which premieres Wednesday, April 10, at the Freep Film Festival.

MSU researchers say they have a better model for treating depression in prisons

Stateside's conversation with Jennifer Johnson

Incarcerated Americans have disproportionately high rates of mental illness, but many jails and prisons aren't providing adequate treatment. A team of researchers led by Michigan State University say they have come up with a cost-effective way to deliver effective depression treatment to people who are incarcerated.

The study’s lead author, Jennifer Johnson, is a professor of public health at MSU’s College of Human Medicine. She tells us what her research team found, and what it would take for Michigan prisons to adopt their recommendations.

Bacon: Izzo’s 8th Final Four appearance proves he has consistently winning formula

Stateside’s conversation with John U. Bacon

The Michigan State University basketball team will be watching the NCAA championship game from home after running into the buzz saw that is Texas Tech at Saturday's game. The Red Raiders beat the Spartans 61 to 51.

Michigan Radio sports commentator John U. Bacon tells us what it is about Texas Tech’s defense that shuts down opposing teams, and how Tom Izzo has managed to get the Spartans to the Final Four eight times during his tenure as head coach.

(Subscribe to Stateside on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)

