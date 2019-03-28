Stateside: Unaffordable auto insurance; Detroit incinerator closes; treasures from MI black history

Stateside for Thursday, March 28, 2019

Today on Stateside, Governor Whitmer orders an audit of the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association after it hikes the yearly fee on auto insurance policies by 15 percent. Plus, we explore two important pieces of our state's African-American history housed at the Library of Michigan.



Rate hike, and Whitmer’s call for an audit, next round in a long back-and-forth over catastrophic claims

Stateside's conversation with Chad Livengood

On Wednesday, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) announced it was raising the annual fee for auto insurers from $192 to $220 per vehicle — a 15-percent hike. Then, Governor Whitmer ordered an accelerated state audit of the MCCA.

Chad Livengood of Crain's Detroit Business joins Stateside to talk about poking around in the MCCA's books, and what it could mean for Michigan's highest-in-the nation auto insurance rates.





Advocate says Detroit incinerator shutdown a victory, but avoiding resident displacement is next hurdle

Stateside's conversation with Ahmina Maxey

For more than 30 years, Detroit's massive trash-to-energy incinerator burned through trash and waste. It shut down abruptly Wednesday, after decades of complaints about air quality, odors, and noise.

air quality, odors, and noise. Ahmina Maxey with Breathe Free Detroit, a grassroots campaign that's been fighting to shut the incinerator down, talks to Stateside about what this change will mean for the city, and for the residents who have been dealing with the environmental and health impact of the incinerator for years.





Howes: FCA playing it cool as French automakers begin to woo

Stateside's conversation with Daniel Howes From across the world, French automakers are taking close looks at Auburn Hills, and they like what they see. There are now two French auto groups who are circling around Fiat Chrysler.

Detroit News business columnist Daniel Howes joins Stateside to tell us more about Detroit’s new darling, and why FCA is so appealing to French companies.





A snapshot of daily life and a pioneering poet from African-American history in Michigan



Stateside's conversation with Tim Gleisner and Kendel Darragh

A manual exploring African-American life in Michigan, published on the 50th anniversary of the end of slavery. Broadsides and poetry books from a Detroit publishing house founded by an African-American librarian. These are two of the important pieces of Michigan's African-American history that you’ll find at the Library of Michigan.

Stateside talks to Tim Gleisner and Kendel Darragh, with the Library of Michigan, about the history of the Michigan Manual of Freedmen's Progress and Detroit's Broadside Press.





Mandatory paid sick time for some workers starts Friday. Here’s what businesses and employees should know.

Stateside's conversation with Rebecca Davies

Michigan's new minimum wage and paid sick leave law take effect tomorrow. So what does that actually mean for businesses and their workers? And which workers will see their time off change under the law? Rebecca Davies, an attorney in employment law with Butzel Long, tells us what changes employers and employees can expect.





Report: Auto insurance unaffordable in 97% of Michigan zip codes

Stateside's conversation with Joshua Rivera

The U.S. Treasury Department's Federal Insurance Office defines auto insurance premiums as unaffordable if they exceed two percent of an area's median household income. A study from the University of Michigan finds, by that measure, average auto insurance rates are unaffordable in 97 percent of all Michigan zip codes.

Joshua Rivera, with the University of Michigan's Poverty Solutions program, puts that number in context, and talks about why the state's auto insurance rates are among the highest in the nation.

