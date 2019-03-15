Stateside: Wayne Co. budget; investigation into foreclosure prevention; nonprofit “green bank"

Stateside for Friday, March 15, 2019.

Today on Stateside, we talk with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about efforts to halt the deportation of Mexican journalist and University of Michigan Knight-Wallace Fellow Emilio Gutierrez Soto. Plus, we check in with Wayne County Executive Warren Evans about the state of the county's finances.

Political roundup: Unlimited medical benefits, lack of transparency contribute to high auto insurance rates

Stateside's conversation with Vicki Barnett and Ken Sikkema

There’s a lot of confusion as to why auto no-fault insurance is so high in Michigan. Many politicians point to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, or the MCCA. It's a private, nonprofit, unincorporated association that reimburses auto no-fault insurance companies for each medical claim paid in excess of a set amount.

Vicki Barnett is a former mayor of Farmington Hills and a former Democratic state legislator, and Ken Sikkema is a Senior Policy Fellow at Public Sector Consultants and former Republican state Senator. They join Stateside to talk about the MCCA, and its role in Michigan's costly auto insurance rates.

New nonprofit “green bank” helps reduce energy waste by funding energy efficient upgrades

Stateside's conversation with Selma Tucker

There are ways to keep your heating bill down such as insulation or a new furnace, but they don't come cheap. A new program called Michigan Saves aims to make those energy efficient upgrades more accessible through something called a "green bank." Selma Tucker with Michigan Saves joins us to explain what a green bank is, how it's funded, and who it can help.

Freep: Wayne Co. Land Bank not making good faith effort to help keep people in their homes

Stateside's conversation with Allie Gross

A Detroit Free Press investigative report brings up some serious questions about Wayne County’s program to keep people in their homes rather than sell those properties at auction. The program is called Action Before Auction, and it’s run by the Wayne County Land Bank. Free Press reporter Allie Gross joins Stateside to tell us what she found.

Wayne Co. executive says county’s finances improving, road funding and foreclosures still a challenge

Stateside's conversation with Warren Evans

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans delivered his State of the County address yesterday. He joins Stateside to give us a brief overview about the state of Wayne County's finances, and offer his thoughts on Governor Whitmer's proposed road funding fix.

Rep. Dingell asks ICE to stop deportation case against Mexican journalist living in Ann Arbor

Stateside's conversation with Representative Debbie Dingell

Mexican journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto and his son Oscar sought asylum in the U.S. after Emilio was threatened at home for his reporting on crimes by Mexican soldiers. Gutierrez Soto is currently a recipient of a University of Michigan Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalists. The federal government is working to deport him and his son.

U.S. Representatives Debbie Dingell and Fred Upton this week sent a letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement urging the agency to stop the deportation case against Gutierrez Soto. Rep. Dingell joins Stateside to fill us in on her efforts.

Cheers! Peppercorn and arugula spice up a St. Patrick’s Day drink

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend! Celebrate it with this St. Patrick Peppercorn drink that Tammy Coxen of Tammy's Tastings mixed up for us.

