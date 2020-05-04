Together We Give: #GivingTuesdayNow Inspires Generosity During Pandemic

#GivingTuesdayNow, planned for May 5, 2020 is being deployed in response to needs expressed by communities and leaders around the world.

● #GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on

May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as

an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. You can support your local NPR station, WVPE, by donating here.

● #GivingTuesdayNow is designed to drive an influx of grassroots generosity, citizen

engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities

and nonprofits around the world. It’s a day when we can all come together and give

back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.