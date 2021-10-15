WVPE and Faith Mission in Elkhart invite you to the Turkey Stampede on November 25. It’s a race/walk that supports their services for the homeless. There's a 1-mile walk and a 5K run or walk. The race starts at 8:30am at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center at 200 E Jackson in Elkhart. Find out more and register for running, walking, or volunteering for the Faith Mission Turkey Stampede at TheFaithMission.org.
WVPE and Faith Mission in Elkhart invite you to the Turkey Stampede
By Shelli Harmon-Baker • 7 minutes ago