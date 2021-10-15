WVPE and Faith Mission in Elkhart invite you to the Turkey Stampede on November 25. It’s a race/walk that supports their services for the homeless. There's a 1-mile walk and a 5K run or walk. The race starts at 8:30am at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center at 200 E Jackson in Elkhart. Find out more and register for running, walking, or volunteering for the Faith Mission Turkey Stampede at TheFaithMission.org.