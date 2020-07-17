WVPE Listener-Member Plays The 'Sunday Puzzle' This Weekend On NPR

Tune in Sunday, July 19th at 8:41am to hear WVPE listener-member, Bob Werner, play the Sunday Puzzle with Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Will Shorts. Some of you may be familiar with Bob from his work as a TV meteorologist in Michiana. He also is a recent retiree from Notre Dame's Utilities Department where he worked as an engineer. Listen to see how Bob does as he applies all that knowledge to the puzzle! WVPE, Bob and Michiana will be in the spotlight nationally this weekend as listeners across the country and the world tune in for this popular Sunday morning feature! Don't miss it!