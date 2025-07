Every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern

'The Sauce Live,' hosted by Dawn Burns, is a new program that complements 'The Sauce’s' regular monthly broadcast, airing every 3rd and 4th Monday at 7 pm Eastern. Tune in to 'The Sauce Live,' a unique showcase featuring live recordings, artist interviews and insights. Episodes at: https://www.wvpe.org/the-sauce-live