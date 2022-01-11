-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The coronavirus made 2020 Michigan’s deadliest year, driving a nearly 18% increase in deaths over 2019. Preliminary state data shows…
-
Indiana’s average unemployment rate in 2020 – 7.1 percent – increased nearly 4 percentage points compared to the year before. Keep in mind: many…
-
According to NASA, 2020 tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record globally. Though it was only the 14th the hottest year for Indiana, it marked the…
-
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Even as vaccines are being rolled out to battle the coronavirus, wordsmiths at Lake Superior State University in Michigan’s…
-
The snowy weather has had me inside the last couple of weeks, with time on my hands to read. This is the time of year I often turn to poetry, and as has…
-
Fatal and non-fatal opioid overdoses trended up in Michigan this year.The University of Michigan tracks that information. It gathers data about naloxone…
-
1 PM - Best of the Best 2020: Towards a Better World. Best of the Best is an annual ode to audio storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through the…
-
Even after shutting down for about two months in the spring, the recreational vehicle industry is going to outpace the previous year. In 2020, production…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal report shows Indiana’s gross domestic product rose significantly in the third quarter, as consumers and businesses adapted…
-
Occasionally, it’s like I’ve been dropped on my head and lost clear reason—in those times I decide to delve into my backlog of…