2021 legislative session

Indiana’s 2021 redistricting work is over, as lawmakers finished drawing new district lines at the end of last week. But lawmakers didn’t officially bring…
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus held its first in a series of virtual town hall meetings Thursday night. The meeting highlighted wins and losses for…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of a bill tying the hands of local health officials during emergencies may have only postponed the inevitable.The Indiana House…
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his third veto this year Tuesday, rejecting a bill that would’ve tied the hands of local health officials during public…
Indiana lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session with huge amounts of new money for schools and a controversial expansion of school choice, but…
Indiana is likely headed to court over abortion legislation again after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s latest anti-abortion measure into law.Some…
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a controversial bill into law that takes away state protections for many of Indiana’s wetlands.Senate Enrolled Act 389…
More than 100 groups are asking the governor to veto a bill that would remove protections for many of the state’s wetlands. They delivered a letter to…
“Unprecedented.”“Very, very unique.”“Nothing was normal.”“Nothing was easy.”That’s how lawmakers described this year’s legislative session, one in which…
As the legislative session came to a close, lawmakers chose not to expand a program aimed at helping the state’s most impoverished families. Policy groups…