An Indiana anti-abortion law that requires doctors to report a long list of supposed complications from abortion is taking effect.That’s after a federal…
A federal appeals court’s decision Wednesday means several, major Indiana anti-abortion laws stay in place, for now. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals…
A federal appeals court said Indiana’s sex offender registry law does not violate the U.S. Constitution, overturning previous rulings.Indiana’s sex…
Indiana lost in federal appeals court – again – over a 2017 anti-abortion law.The measure in question allows a judge to tell an underage person’s parents…
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a northern Indiana federal prosecutor to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if Amy…