The state’s goal is to get 90 percent of calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from Indiana answered by in-state crisis counselors by 2023.
Advocates are hopeful the three-digit mental health crisis number, 988, will make it easier for people to reach out for help starting July 16. But some worry about states where crisis call centers already struggle to keep up with demand.
America’s new national mental health crisis line — 988 — is going live on July 16. The new 3-digit hotline is supposed to make it easy for people struggling with addiction, suicide and mental illness to get help fast. But with just weeks to go, hundreds of positions remain unfilled.