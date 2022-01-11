-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court on Tuesday. The case was brought by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which…
-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court Tuesday. If that ruling stands, it will change how people access abortions in the…
-
The Indiana Department of Health is reviewing a order from a judge that recommends a proposed abortion clinic in South Bend be licensed. The clinic would…
-
An Indianapolis judge has issued a recommended order for a proposed abortion clinic in South Bend. Whole Woman’s Health alliance is seeking to open a…