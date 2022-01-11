-
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
A federal judge Wednesday blocked a major part of Indiana’s latest anti-abortion law from taking effect. The halted provision deals with a controversial…
The initial fate of a major provision in Indiana’s newest anti-abortion law will be decided soon.The state in court Monday over whether the law should be…
Indiana is headed to court over a new law that requires doctors to tell patients about a so-called “abortion reversal” procedure that major medical…
Indiana is likely headed to court over abortion legislation again after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the state’s latest anti-abortion measure into law.Some…
Indiana’s latest anti-abortion measure will likely soon become law after House legislators sent it to the governor Wednesday.Some physicians say the…