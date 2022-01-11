-
USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the Survivors' Committee proposed a new, $425 million settlement to compensate survivors of sexual abuse and improve safety for…
For months, thousands of residents in Indiana nursing homes have been isolated. What began as an early-pandemic protection is now eroding their quality of…
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator says he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in deliveries…
A new facility in Downtown Elkhart is now open for women escaping abusive homes. The project is collaboration between the Elkhart Leadership Academy and…
ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan priest accused of wrapping a teenager in bubble wrap has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. The Rev. Brian Stanley had…
Tuesday a list of allegations against Catholic priests and deacons in the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocese was released by Bishop Kevin Rhoades. WVPE…